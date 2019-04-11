Blake Lively Gets Flirty With Ryan Reynolds Over His Detective Pikachu

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 9:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Detective Pikachu

Getty Image/Warner Bros.

Blake Lively doesn't need to catch 'em all.

The actress proved she has eyes for only one Pokémon on Wednesday after she posted a flirty comment on Instagram about Ryan Reynolds' new movie Detective Pikachu.

Reynolds recently shared a clip showing footage from the characters' "audition" process. Everyone from Psyduck to Jigglypuff tried out for a part. Of course, Reynold's character Pikachu was also seen in the video. 

"Footage from my ACTUAL audition for #DetectivePikachu," he captioned the clip. 

Lively was clearly a fan of her main man's work.

"Is it wrong to say I'd tap that??" she wrote in the comments section. 

Without missing a beat, Reynolds replied, "@blakelively this is easily the best fan-fiction I've ever read."

Photos

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds: Romance Rewind

This wasn't the first time the Gossip Girl alumna had teased her hubby over the role. Back in February, Reynolds starred in a promo video called Outside the Actor Studio in which he described how he would "vanish" into his roles.

 

"This is a funny anecdote: I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role," Reynolds said, referencing their kids Inez and James. "I didn't show up at school because Detective Pikachu, he doesn't know who those two little girls are. Who are they?" 

The camera then cut to Lively, who quipped back: "They're our daughters. He just left them."

Of course, fans shouldn't be too surprised by the stars' playful banter. After all, the've been known to jokingly troll each other on social media, including the time Lively poked fun at his bromance with Hugh Jackman and the time she posted a tribute on his birthday that showed a picture of Ryan Gosling

"Happy birthday, baby," she wrote in the latter.

Detective Pikachu doesn't hit theaters until May 10. So, there's still plenty of time for more jokes between these two.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nipsey Hussle

Stars and Fans Celebrate the Life of Nipsey Hussle at Memorial Service

Brie Larson, Tan France, Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey and Brie Larson Can't Get Over This Style Tip From Tan France

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Files for Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Joseph Duggar, Kendra Caldwell

Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Why Khloe Kardashian Already Has "Anxiety" About True Thompson's First Birthday

Wendy Williams

Is Wendy Williams Single? Why Fans Think the Talk-Show Host Split From Kevin Hunter

Hannah Brown, Colton Underwood

How Colton Underwood Really Feels About Hannah Brown Being the Next Bachelorette

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.