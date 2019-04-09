Taylor Swift Is a Fan's ''Magical Fairy Godmother'' After She Sends Her Thoughtful Gifts in the Hospital

Taylor Swift just made a fan's day after sending her a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note.

Lindsay Sizemore is recovering from a "bad car accident" injury that left her with a neck brace and arm and leg casts.

"i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note," Sizemore shares on Twitter, along with several photos of her gifts from the 29-year-old star. "im still in complete utter shock."

Of the surprise gifts Swift sent over, the fan tells E! News "it was the sweetest thing ever."

"I never in a million years expected to receive flowers from her. I don't know how she even knew of me or me being in a neck brace or a bad car accident," Lindsay expresses. "She's like a magical fairy godmother."

Adding, "She has eased the pain of a broken leg, neck, back, finger and 11 ribs."