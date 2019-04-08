Beyoncé's Homecoming Trailer Takes Viewers Behind the Scenes of Her Coachella Performance

Beyoncé is coming to Netflix. Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (not to be confused with Amazon's Julia Roberts show Homecoming) drops on Wednesday, April 17 and your first look is here.

The documentary is described as "an intimate look at Beyoncé's historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America's historically black colleges and universities."

In the trailer below, there are intimate shots of Beyoncé rehearsing, training and even Blue Ivy Carter dancing, all while Maya Angelou speaks over the footage.

"I want to be representative of my race-the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach, to love and to laugh. I know that when I finish doing what I'm sent here to do I will be called home and I will go home without any fear, trepidations, wondering what's going to happen," Angelou says.