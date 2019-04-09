Summerland Cast Then and Now: See How Far Zac Efron, Jesse McCartney and More Have Come

Oh, how time flies!

It seems like just yesterday Lori Loughlin was starring as fashion designer Ava Gregory in the fan-favorite television show, Summerland.

The series, which was cancelled after only two seasons, saw Loughlin raising her nieces and nephews after their parents were killed in a car crash.

"Honestly, that is one project if I could wave a wand and bring anything back it would be Summerland," the Fuller House star admitted in an interview with Huffington Post. "I love that show so much."

Summerland helmed an all-star cast, which included Kay Panabaker, Nick Benson and former teen-heartthrob and birthday boy Jesse McCartney. Oh, and Zac Efron too.

"We were hanging out at the beach all day," Loughlin recalled in the same interview. "We had fun, again, [they were] a great cast that I had a really good time with."