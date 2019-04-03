Britney Spears' Boyfriend Praises Her "Strength" After She Checks Into Mental Health Facility

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
by Lena Grossman | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 8:41 PM
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is sticking by her side.
On Wednesday, it was reported that the "...Baby One More Time" singer checked into a mental health treatment facility as she continues to cope with her father Jamie Spears' recent health scare. Spears broke a months-long social media hiatus and wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, "Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit."
Despite everything that Spears has been grappling with for the past few months, a source tells E! News that Asghari has been an important piece of support for the singer. The insider told E! News that the two of them "are very much still together."
"Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney's life that they will have to adjust to right now," the source explained.
The source also told us that Asghari has been "very helpful in making sure Britney did whatever she needed to feel better." That included him checking in on her and being "by her side."
The 25-year-old praised his girlfriend on social media after news broke that she was seeking treatment.
"It isn't weakness," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am."
On Jan. 4, Spears announced that she was going to put her "Britney: Domination" Las Vegas residency on an indefinite hiatus.
"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time," she said in a statement at the time. "I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."
The singer's father's colon reportedly ruptured two months prior to her putting the concert on hold.
"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him," she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 4. "I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."
E! News learned not long after the announcement that Jamie Spears spent 28 days in the hospital after his life-threatening health scare. A second source told E! News on Wednesday that his health situation "has been weighing on [Spears] and affecting her emotional well-being."
The 37-year-old singer decided she "needed to take time for herself" and has also just been prioritizing "focusing on her kids, her family and her boyfriend."
Spears has two children with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline13-year-old Sean Federline and 12-year-old Jayden James Federline.
The second source added, "Jamie Spears has been putting on a brave face and keeping a positive attitude about his health."
Another source told E! News in March that her father was "doing better health-wise."
After a particularly tumultuous year, Spears told the Daily Star in 2008, "My father saved my life. I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. I've not always been a good daughter, but he basically gave up his job and his life to look after me at a time when I wasn't even sure I wanted to go on living. I owe him my life."
"Her dad is very important to her and when he got sick, she knew she needed to take time and keep things more private," the insider said. "She spent many years traveling and being away from her father, and then all the quality time she had with him in Vegas over the last four years made them extra close."
These close bonds clearly matter a lot for the multi-talented singer. The first source told E! News, "[Sam] has truly been her emotional support system and she feels grateful for him."
