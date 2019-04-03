Love Island's Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham Are Officially Over: See Where More Couples Stand Today

Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have called it quits.
The winners of season four of Love Island were among the few couples to survive in the outside world, but Jack tells his fans, "sometimes things aren't meant to be." In a lengthy note on Instagram, Jack is sharing that he and Dani have chosen to go their separate ways. "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore," the former pen salesman explains. "We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness."
Moreover, Fincham leaves the relationship with "some amazing memories," despite the fact that they have had their fair share of struggles in recent months. "We really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life," he shares.
The 26-year-old concludes by asking for privacy and respect since "a break up is hard enough as it is."
This is the second time Jack and Dani have called it quits, but it seems like this time it might be for good.
Jack & Dani
Status: Split
No one could've predicted that these two stars would call it quits after finding love on the show, but that's just what happened. Jack told their fans on his Instagram Story that they simply "weren't meant to be." He explained, "We really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life."
Laura & Paul
Status: Split
It only took a month in the outside world for Laura Anderson and Paul Knops to realize their relationship wasn't meant to last. The couple reportedly struggled to spend time together, but it didn't take long for rumors of cheating and other salacious rumors to spread. Laura insists she never cheated, but confesses that Paul did dump her.
Josh & Kaz
Status: Split
These two were seemingly one of the strongest couples of the series, but that belief was put into question when Josh didn't appear in the Love Island Christmas special. Those rumors were put to rest when the pair enjoyed a holiday in Miami, Fla. and Jamaica. But only weeks later, the pair split.
Megan & Wes
Status: Split
After stealing Wes from Laura A., Love Island fans questioned whether Meg and Wes would last in the outside world. And they did, but not without struggles. The couple appeared to be on-and-off over the past six months, but would always reunite. However, it appears the last straw for Meg was when Wes joined reality show Dancing On Ice, where his partner was allegedly getting too close for comfort. In their statement, Meg said they decided to "consciously uncouple" but remain close because of their shared hamster.
Adam & Zara
Status: Split
They were the second to last couple to call it quits after leaving the island. According to Zara's emotional statement, she simply wasn't "enough" to make the fitness instructor stay in the relationship. "For everyone asking if I'm ok, I don't know what I am," the political adviser stated.
Jack & Laura
Status: Split
Surfer girl Laura and city boy Jack appeared to not be a match made in heaven. The breakup was amicable and the two said in a statement that they hope to "carry on supporting each other on this journey."
Sam & Georgia
Status: Split
Surprisingly enough, these two lasted three months and even lived together for the duration of their relationship. But British outlet The Sun reports that Georgia allegedly cheated with her ex, thus causing the split. Georgia denies the claim, but the demise of their relationship was the source of much controversy since Georgia is so "loyal."
Charlie & Ellie
Status: Split
Charlie and Ellie split days after Laura and Paul confirmed their split. Apparently, Charlie dumped Ellie, forcing her to move out of his flat. Luckily, they both quickly moved on.
Frankie & Samira
Status: Split
Samira may have left the villa to follow Frankie, who was unfortunately sent home, but it might have been for nothing. The pair split up only a month after they reunited after Frankie was spotted kissing another woman.
So, maybe meeting a significant other on a reality show isn't the best way to create a long-lasting relationship?
Better luck to the contestants of the new season, which premieres in the U.K. on June 3.
