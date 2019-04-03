Savannah Chrisley Is Engaged: 5 Things to Know About Her New Fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley is getting married!

It was revealed on Wednesday that the 21-year-old Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star got engaged to her boyfriend Nicolas "Nic" Kerdiles, 25, on Christmas Eve. The two have been together since November 2017.

Check out five facts about Kerdiles:

1. He's a hockey pro: He made his NHL debut in 2017 playing for the Anaheim Ducks, his hometown team. A year later, they traded Kerdiles to the Winnipeg Jets.

2. But He's Not Concentrating on Hockey Right Now: Chrisley told People her fiancé "taking a step back" from the sport after numerous injuries.