Your Favorite Bachelorette Stars Reunite: Look Back at Their Journeys to Find Love

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 10:11 AM
Bachelorette reunion!
Amid filming of The Bachelorette's season 15 with Hannah Brown, the ABC reality series has reunited many of the former Bachelorettes! Over the weekend, producer Mike Fleiss shared a photo of former stars Becca Kufrin, JoJo Fletcher, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Ali Fedotowsky, Trista Sutter, Ashley Hebert, Andi Dorfman, Emily Maynard, Jillian Harris, Desiree Hartsock and DeAnna Pappas all together on a bus.
"The loveliest ladies in television history!!!" Fleiss tweeted along with the picture. "Can you name them all?"
The group was later joined by season 13 star Rachel Lindsay at the Bachelor mansion.
Along with Fleiss, host Chris Harrison also teased the reunion on social media over the weekend.
Alongside behind-the-scenes photos of the show filming on and next to a bus, Harrison wrote to his Instagram followers, "All aboard!!! Something incredible coming very soon for you #BachelorNation It's the mother (mothers in this case) of all #Bachelorette reunions Details soon!"
While many of the former Bachelorette stars were able to make the reunion, it appears that Meredith Phillips and Jen Schefft are missing from the reunion pictures.
As we get ready for Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!, airing May 6 on ABC, let's take a look back at the previous 14 seasons of the reality series:
Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images
After appearing on the first season of The Bachelor, where she was the runner-up, Trista became the first star of The Bachelorette in 2003. During her season, Tristan met and fell in love with contestant Ryan Sutter. Later that same year, Trista and Ryan wed in a televised ceremony. The couple is still together today and have two children together, Maxwell Sutter, 11, and Blakesley Sutter, 9.
Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images
In 2004, after appearing on Bob Guiney's season of The Bachelor, Meredith Phillips became the star of The Bachelorette's second season. At the end of the season, Meredith became engaged to Ian McKee, but the couple ended their relationship the following year.
In 2018, Meredith came forward claiming that she had been sexually assaulted by a masseuse hired by the show during filming. ABC and production company Warner Bros. Television did not comment publicly on the claims at the time.
Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images
Jen Schefft won Andrew Firestone's heart on season three of The Bachelor, but the couple later called it quits. She then went on to appear on The Bachelorette's third season in 2005, choosing contestant Jerry Ferris but then rejecting his proposal.
Kevin Foley/ABC via Getty Images
At the end of season four of The Bachelorette, star DeAnna Pappas chose Jesse Csincsak. However, the couple broke up in Nov. 2008, months before their scheduled wedding.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Season five star Jillian Harris chose contestant Ed Swiderski during the July 2009 finale, but the couple split the following year.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
On the season six finale in 2010, star Ali Fedotowsky got engaged to Roberto Martinez. The duo called it quits in 2011.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
During season seven, Ashley Herbert fell in love with J.P. Rosenbaum. The couple tied the knot Dec. 2012 and now have two children together.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Emily Maynard starred on season eight of The Bachelorette in 2012, choosing contestant Jef Holm in the end. The couple later split in Oct. 2012.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Desiree Hartsock got engaged to Chris Siegfried on the season nine finale of the series. The couple tied the knot in Jan. 2015 and now have two children together.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
In 2014, Andi Dorfman got engaged to contestant Josh Murray on the season 10 finale. However, the duo called it quits in 2015.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
After being selected as the season 11 star of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe started her journey to find love. She later got engaged to Shawn Booth on the season finale, but the couple split in Nov. 2018.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
JoJo Fletcher, who was the runner up on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, became the star of The Bachelorette in 2016. During the season 12 finale, JoJo got engaged to Jordan Rodgers. The couple is still together today.
Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images
After an emotional split with Peter Kraus during season 13, Rachel Lindsay became engaged to Bryan Abasolo on the season finale. The couple is set to tie the knot in Aug. 2019.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Shortly after the world watched Becca Kufrin's gut-wrenching split from Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor, it was announced that she would be the star of The Bachelorette's season 14. On the season finale in 2018, Becca got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. The couple is still together today.
Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres May 13 on ABC.
