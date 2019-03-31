Paris Jackson Shares Sweet Moment With Mom Debbie Rowe at Concert

Paris Jackson has returned to the stage after suffering a medical scare, with the support of her mother Debbie Rowe, brother Prince Jackson and godfather Macaulay Culkin.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, Debbie's ex-husband, performed a show at the Mint club in Los Angeles with Soundflowers band mate and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. Paris posted several photos from the concert, including a pic of her and her mother sharing a kiss on the lips.

The two were estranged when Paris was a child but reconciled in 2013. They have grown even closer in recent years, with Paris supporting Debbie as she battled breast cancer.