Paris Jackson Is All Smiles With Boyfriend After Medical Scare

Paris Jackson stepped out with a smile, and her boyfriend, after being treated following a medical scare.

E! News had learned on Saturday that the 20-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson had had an incident that morning that required medical treatment, and that she was resting at home and doing fine. E! News had also learned that a TMZ report that stated that emergency responders had placed her under a 5150 hold at a local hospital for a few hours was untrue. Paris later posted on her Instagram Story a selfie in a vehicle, writing, "F--k you I'm chillen like Bob Dylan."

On Saturday afternoon, Paris was photographed driving and walking in Los Angeles with her boyfriend and Soundflowers band mate Gabriel Glenn. She was all smiles during the outing.