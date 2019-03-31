Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner Welcome Baby No. 3

Jamie Dornan is now a father of three daughters!

The 36-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star's wife Amelia Warner has given birth to the couple's third child, a baby girl. Their new addition joins daughters Dulcie Dornan, 5, and Elva Dornan, 3.

Warner confirmed the news on Sunday, which is Mother's Day in the U.K. She posted on her Instagram page a photo of three pairs of child's shoes and wrote, "So proud of these three glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday."

"Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this," Dornan had said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, two weeks after confirming Amelia's latest pregnancy. "But then alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. I may just—if my wife's willing—do it until we can't do it anymore."