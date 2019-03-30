2019 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet: See the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 6:19 PM

Tamera Mowry, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah, Danai Gurira, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Chrissy Metz and more stars looked their best at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Anthony Anderson takes center stage as the host of the show, which is in its 50th year. It's also Anderson's sixth consecutive year hosting the show and it's not too shabby given that he's a four-time NAACP Image Award winner, two of which come from his time on black-ish

The grown-ish star isn't the only one having a big night. Netflix is the leader of the pack in terms of nominations with 22 and HBO has 20. Jay-Z was already named as the recipient of the President's Award due to his excellence in public service.

"Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change. There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honor him with this award," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement earlier in the week.

Read

Jay-Z to Receive President's Award at 50th NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards give out accolades in film, television, literary and recording categories. The show celebrates "the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors."

Check out some of the best looks below as stars arrived at the Dolby Theater for the show.

Kate Beckinsale, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale

The Widow star shows some skin in a black dress with a cut-out.

Issa Rae, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Issa Rae

The Insecure star shines in yellow on the carpet.

Michael B. Jordan, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan rocks beige-on-beige-on-beige at the show.

Article continues below

Chadwick Boseman, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Chadwick Boseman

T'Challa looks like he has some vibranium running through his jacket at the NAACP Image Awards.

Laura Harrier, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Laura Harrier

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star is a vision in yellow on the red carpet.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Tracee Ellis Ross

Like other red carpets before, Tracee Ellis Ross dons a jaw-droppingly gorgeous outfit at the show.

Article continues below

John Legend, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

John Legend

The "All of Me" singer arrives looking stylish at the NAACP Image Awards.

Kyra Anderson, Anthony Anderson, Alvina Stewart, Nathan Anderson, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP

Kyra Anderson, Anthony Anderson, Alvina Stewart & Nathan Anderson

The host of the show poses with his family outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Yara Shahidi, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Yara Shadid

The black-ish and grown-ish star flashes a big smile in a gorgeous dress on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Lena Waithe, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Lena Waithe

The Chi writer pairs a green coat and black pants with some cool circular sunglasses on the red carpet.

Marcus Scribner, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Marcus Scribner

The black-ish actor keeps it cool in a black jacket and black loafers with a yellow pocket square.

Winston Duke, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP

Winston Duke

The Us star poses in a two-tone tuxedo at the show.

Article continues below

Trevor Noah, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Trevor Noah

The Daily Show host arrives to the show in an all-black suit.

Danai Gurira, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress stuns in stripes on the red carpet.

Chrissy Metz, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star looks stunning in an off-the-shoulder black dress.

Article continues below

Tamera Mowry, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tamera Mowry-Housley

The Real co-hostess shimmers in pink on the red carpet at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards.

Faithe Herman, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP

Faithe Herman

The This Is Us star looks like a true ballerina on the carpet in a one-sleeve dress.

Jon Huertas, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP

Jon Huertas

Jon Huertas balances his black tux with a colorful shirt at the awards show.

Article continues below

Jay Ellis, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Jay Ellis

The Insecure star keeps it classy in a grey tux at the NAACP Image Awards.

Meta Golding, 50th NAACP Image Awards, NAACP awards, arrivals

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP

Meta Golding

The Empire star matches the carpet in a gorgeous red get-up.

Congrats to all the nominees and winners!

