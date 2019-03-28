Jay-Z to Receive President's Award at 50th NAACP Image Awards

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 10:11 AM

Jay-Z, Jay Z

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jay-Z is set to receive the prestigious President's Award during the 50th NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

It was just announced on Thursday that the Grammy winner will be given the honor at Saturday's ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The award, which recognizes a special achievement and distinguished public service, will be presented to Jay-Z by NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

"The President's Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community," Johnson said Thursday. "Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change."

Jussie Smollett Among 2019 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Johnson went on to add, "There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honor him with this award."

This weekend's ceremony, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will feature presenters Algee Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, Issa Rae, Jimmy O. Yang, John Legend, Laura Harrier, Lupita Nyong'o, Marsai Martin, Mike Epps, Regina Hall, Ron Stallworth, Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Van Jones, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, Winston Duke, Chrissy Metz, Kerry Washington, KiKi Layne, Lena Waithe, Letitia Wright, Malinda Williams, Mike Colter, Roshon Fegan, Thandie Newton, Tika Sumpter and Trevor Noah.

You can check out all of the 2019 NAACP Image Awards nominees HERE!

The 2019 NAACP Image Awards will air Saturday, March 30, at 9 p.m./8c on TV One.

