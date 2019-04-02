Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Rebuilding Her Reputation

Kailyn Lowry knows her life hasn't exactly been drama free.

As viewers have seen this season on Teen Mom 2, the proud mother-of-three has experienced a few obstacles while co-parenting with her exes.

Along the way, her feud with Janelle Evans has also gone up in flames—literally—after she sent over some PotHead hair care products.

But as the current season of MTV's hit reality show hits the halfway mark, Kailyn is opening up about her relationship with co-stars and family members.

"I try to play off as this tough guy, but it is kind of emotional that I wasn't able to make any of the relationships work with my kids' dad," she explained to E! News exclusively. "A lot of the things I would want to do with a partner, I'm doing them alone. So it's been an internal struggle for me for sure."