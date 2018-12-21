Jim Smeal/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Thanks, but no thanks!
Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry have been feuding since, well, forever and it doesn't look like they're going to reconcile anytime soon. Lowry recently sent Evans an peace-offering gift, and it was not well-received, to put it lightly.
In an Instagram video posted on Friday, Evans, 27, shows a box of products from Lowry's new Pothead haircare line lying on a muddy ground in a forest. Evans douses the gift and the ground near it in gasoline and sets them on fire using a blowtorch.
"Hey Kail, she says. "This is to your peace offering."
The video is set to country rap artist Upchurch's 2016 track "Bad Mutha F--ka."
"Been debating whether to upload this, but I feel like the time is appropriate," Evans wrote. "Kail Lowry , for years you've been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me. You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s--t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don't send me gifts and then go talk s--t AGAIN!!! Wow, you're an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass bitches like you. Stay our of my life, go worry about your own."
"On behalf of Pothead, thank you so much, Jenelle!" Lowry, 26, said in a statement to E! News. "We really appreciate the free advertising. Don't burn yourself!"
"Our products may be on fire but we hope you're not!" she added.
Lowry had also responded on Twitter and on her Instagram Story, writing, "So Jenelle set my peace offering gift on fire..." and linking to an article about Evans' video.
She then retweeted a fan who wrote, "Apparently gasoline is flammable."
"I should've went to school for marketing," Lowry later tweeted.
Evans had posted the video amid the release of a new episode of the Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley podcast, in which Lowry called Evan's husband David Eason "unstable" for posting a politically-charged video post showing himself at a target practice.
He later posted a pic of himself seemingly sleeping with his weapon, writing, "Thanks for the visit from your @secretservice friends today @realdonaldtrump. I told them how much I like you except the fact you want to ban bump stocks and take guns away from people just because someone 'red flagged' them. Then I told them to get the f--k out of my house and dont ever come pass my trespassing signs again. Like holy s--t, I thought your people were all about border security. Well there is a border around my land that is protected from intruders by lethal force also, just like your house. Dont expect my gate to ever be open again. I hope and pray that nobody ever tries to trespass on my property as they will be met with fire and fury, the likes of which they have never seen before. #stayoffmyland #notrespassing #donttreadonme #posted #privateproperty."
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for the visit from your @secretservice friends today @realdonaldtrump. I told them how much I like you except the fact you want to ban bump stocks and take guns away from people just because someone "red flagged" them. Then I told them to get the fuck out of my house and dont ever come pass my trespassing signs again. Like holy shit, I thought your people were all about border security. Well there is a border around my land that is protected from intruders by lethal force also, just like your house. Dont expect my gate to ever be open again. I hope and pray that nobody ever tries to trespass on my property as they will be met with fire and fury, the likes of which they have never seen before. #stayoffmyland #notrespassing #donttreadonme #posted #privateproperty
A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on
"I definitely think that David is a danger to people, all people, his children and wife included," Lowry said. "I definitely saw what was on his Instagram Story and I couldn't even watch it in its entirety because I was so just like kind of blown away and taken aback by it. I reached out to Jenelle, whatever number I had for Jenelle, and I just was like, 'Hey, I know we don't see eye to eye, I'm just checking on you to make sure that you're OK.' And the response I got was from somebody else, saying that they, I guess, recycled Jenelle's old number, and someone else had it. So that was a little sad. I also tagged her on Twitter because I told her that I reached out. I don't think that I got a response, but also she has me blocked, so I don't know."
Lowry had last week tweeted at Evans, "Wow @ David's IG posts. Do we have confirmation that Jenelle & the kids are ok??? I reached out via text but not delivered @pbandjenelley_1."
"Basically what I saw, was that he hashtagged [President Donald] Trump and [U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader] Nancy Pelosi , I think, and was shooting, you know, at targets and stuff like that," Lowry said on the podcast. "I definitely think that he's unstable and I reached out to a producer on the show and asked if we had confirmation that Jenelle was OK and I never got an answer on that. He, I think, is going to set himself up to get into a lot of trouble. The whole situation is really unfortunate and sad because you can hear the kids in the background of him, like shooting at whatever he's shooting at."
Lowry added, "I think it's just, he loves the attention and he has to get it some way or another since he's not on the show anymore."
Earlier this year, Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 after he posted homophobic tweets.
"What concerns me though is like, the kids running around while he's shooting targets and like, for me, I'm not, I don't believe that people shouldn't have guns, I just think there needs to be some type of like, of safety around them," Lowry continued. "Like, you don't know who's watching [Instagram]...that's like super, just like, completely irresponsible."
She said, referring to Jenelle, "Yeah, stand by your husband but not if they're completely out of their mind. He needs to be checked into a facility of some sort."
A couple of months ago, Evans and Eason made headlines when it was revealed that she called the police to report an alleged attack by him. Police responded and made no arrests. After the call was made public, she told E! News that the incident was a "drunk and dramatic misunderstanding" and that she and her husband are "totally fine." Eason later said the two "have never been happier."
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
