Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Prove They're Still Going Strong With NYC Stroll

Not-so-secret and notoriously private couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were seen taking a romantic stroll together in New York City this week.

The 40-year-old actress and 51-year-old actor walked by Central Park and also visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Holmes wore a denim trench coat, cropped blue jeans, white sneakers and a woolen cap, paired with a red purse. Foxx sported long black coat and matching pants, sneakers and a woolen cap as well.

The two had first sparked romance rumors in 2013 and have occasionally been seen together in public since then. E! News learned in 2016 that Holmes and Foxx have been dating for years.

Just before the New Year's holiday, Holmes and Foxx vacationed with friends in Miami aboard a private luxury yacht and were photographed sharing a sweet kiss

While that wasn't the first time the two had showed major PDA, neither Holmes nor Foxx will discuss their relationship publicly.

