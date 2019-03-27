The Big Bang Theory Makes TV History as Longest-Running Multi-Camera Sitcom

CBS
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 1:12 PM
The Big Bang Theory is making history in its 12th and final season. The long-running sitcom, which will come to an end on May 16, is earning that "long-running" title this year. With episode 276, the CBS comedy is officially now the longest-running American multi-camera sitcom. Cheers previously held that title with 275 episodes.
"And there you have it... this script officially makes us the longest running sitcom in the history of television, just surpassing the show Cheers. So cheers to that:) lil Delhi boy, making history," series star Kunal Nayyar posted on Instagram along with a photo of his script. "What a dream come true. Thank you for your kindness over these past 12 years, there are no words in any language that could ever express the love I have for all of you... so, from my heart to yours, I love you."
Kaley Cuoco posted a group photo with the cast and crew and said she was "blessed, humbled, amazed, grateful." She also thanked the viewers who supported the show over the last 12 seasons.
The episode, which is not the finale, will air in May.
Ahead of the series finale, Cuoco told E! News the show is "going out with a bang."
"I'm glad we're going out with a bang. I hate saying that, but it's kinda true," she told us. "We wanted to go out on top."
The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on CBS. The one-hour finale airs Thursday, May 16.
