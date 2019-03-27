Chris Evans Gets Real About His Life as a Bachelor and What He Wants in a Partner

Want to date Chris Evans? Don't suffocate him.

The 37-year-old actor, who reprises his role of Captain America in the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame, talked about his life as a bachelor and what he wants in a partner in a cover interview with the Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday.

When asked how he functions in relationships, he said, "I'm the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating."

Evans made his comments a year it was reported that he and actress Jenny Slate had broken up for the second time after dating on and off for a year. In past years, Evans had also dated Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.