Justin Bieber Fires Back at Claim He Married Hailey Baldwin to Get Back at Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber is firing back on social media in response to a claim made about his relationships with Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez.

The 25-year-old "Boyfriend" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to reply to an account calling his marriage to Baldwin a "joke." In a comment on social media, the account claimed that Bieber is "NOT in love" with Baldwin and "only married her to get back at" his ex, Gomez.

After seeing the comment, Bieber replied, "Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back at my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way u should be ashamed to yourself really."