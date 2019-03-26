Justin Bieber Fires Back at Claim He Married Hailey Baldwin to Get Back at Selena Gomez

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 9:02 AM
Justin Bieber is firing back on social media in response to a claim made about his relationships with Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez.
The 25-year-old "Boyfriend" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to reply to an account calling his marriage to Baldwin a "joke." In a comment on social media, the account claimed that Bieber is "NOT in love" with Baldwin and "only married her to get back at" his ex, Gomez.
After seeing the comment, Bieber replied, "Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back at my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way u should be ashamed to yourself really."
Bieber went on to write, "I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."
The singer then explained this is a reply to all of Baldwin's haters who send her "hurtful" messages.
"I don't like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHats good for me!!" Bieber fired back. "Hailey is my Bride period if you don't like that or support that means you don't support me and if you don't support me you're not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don't have something nice to say don't say anything."
Bieber, who spent many years in an on-off relationship with Gomez, tied the knot with Baldwin in a courthouse ceremony in September.
It was just yesterday that Bieber opened up about the "deep-rooted issues" he's currently working on.
"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriAge and be the father I want to be," Bieber wrote in a message to his fans. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
From Secret Crush to Blow-Out Fights: Shocking Secrets of Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Relationship on The View
We Love (Actually) All of Keira Knightley's Roles, But Which One Is the Best? Vote for Your Favorite Film Now
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?