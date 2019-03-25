Watch Carrie Underwood Surprise the 2019 ACM Awards New Artist Winners

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 11:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
ESC: Carrie Underwood, 2016 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

What's better than winning an ACM Award? Winning an award and getting a surprise from Carrie Underwood!

Before the Academy of Country Music announced the winners of its best new artists categories, the country superstar called the hopefuls to deliver the good news and congratulate them on the success.

Luke Combs was named the winner of New Male Artist and Ashley McBryde was named New Female Artist of the Year. LANCO was also deemed New Group of the Year. Needless to say, they were pretty excited to get Underwood's call.

As country music fans will recall, Underwood took home the trophy for New Female Vocalist at the 2006 Award Show. Over the years, she's on a total of 14 ACM Awards, including two Entertainer of the Year trophies. She's also currently in the running for Female Artist of the Year.

Read

Flashback: See Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and More at the 2009 ACM Awards

The ACM Awards will certainly be a big night for the American Idol alumna. Not only is she nominated, but she's also performing. The Grammy winner is one of several artists to take the stage, including Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and more.

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, 2019 starting at 8:00 PM on the CBS.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Top Stories , Apple News , Awards , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff, Banks Koma

Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Video of Daughter Banks' Birth

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Called Out by Her Daughter for Posting Selfie Without Permission

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd Has the Best Response to Why He Doesn't Age

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Cheating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez Pens an Adorable Love Letter to Fiancee Jennifer Lopez

Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shows Naomi Campbell Some Love After Copying Claims

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell

Oxygen Examines The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell and Promises New Theories About Shocking Case

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.