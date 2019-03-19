Kelly Clarkson is joining Country Music's Party of the Year.

The Academy of Country Music announced its next wave of performers on Tuesday and revealed the "Love So Soft" singer would be taking the stage.

Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brandi Carlile and Eric Church are also set to perform as are Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Ashley McByrde.

These artists join a star-studded lineup. Earlier this month, The Academy revealed Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait are set to perform. Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, and Little Big Town are planning to take the stage, as well.

Still, they're not the only ones set to sing. Reba McEntire, who is also serving as host, will perform during the award show as will Jason Aldean, who is also receiving ACM's Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.