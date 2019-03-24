JoJo Siwa Jokes She and Kim Kardashian Are "Best Friends" Amid Collaboration With North West

JoJo Siwa and Kim Kardashian: the friend duo we never knew we needed?

The YouTube star recently revealed to E! News exclusively that she and Kanye West's daughter North West will be collaborating on a new video together and both parties are pretty pumped about it. JoJo told E! News on Thursday that she initially wanted to film at Kim and Kanye West's house, but North is such a fan of the YouTuber that she wants to film at JoJo's house.

No word yet on if JoJo's social media-famous car that Justin Bieber has some feelings about will appear in the video.

JoJo gave some more background into how their collaboration came into fruition at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night and what we should expect.

"It's gonna be incredible," the 15-year-old told us. "North West hasn't really been on the Internet before and no one has really met her personality yet, so it's going to be really, really fun. Kim says she's super excited so I'm excited."