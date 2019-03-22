Stylish Swimsuits Under $100

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 3:00 AM
We're all for warmer weather around here, and with hotter temps comes a few key wardrobe swaps.
Most notably: swimwear. Maybe you're lucky enough to heading off to spring break somewhere tropical or maybe you're just spending more weekends poolside. Either way, you'll soon be enjoying your free time under the sun, so you're going to need some cute swimsuit options to do it in.
But since you don't want to splurge on just one suit (where's the fun in that?), we've rounded up our favorite under-$100 options. Trust us when we say these aren't your average run-of-the-mill suits either. They're all sophisticated in a way that makes it hard to believe you didn't splurge.
So go on, get to shopping!
The halter top high-waisted combo is a classic retro fit that's always in style.
The logo ring detail adds a subtle touch of sophistication.
This bold print is perfect for your inner surfer chick.
We're not mad at this push-up-bra-in-a-tropical-print situation.
If you're looking for a little more support up top, this is a chic option.
We've never met a hot-pink bikini we didn't want to put on.
Turn up the heat in this palm-print set.
You'll never go wrong with a classic black one-piece.
This blue and white striped number is giving us nautical vibes.
A deep-V in the front is always flattering.
We love a khaki green shimmer.
It's even better on the bottoms, too.
This rainbow-colored pattern is mesmerizing, isn't it?
The pink bows add a perfect girly touch.
This pink and blue one piece is just the right amount of flirty.
The crochet detail makes this feel extra special.
We're all about the flattering cut of these bottoms, too.
The tie on top teamed with the cutouts on bottom is just the right mix of sexy and chic.
The keyhole detail on the back is a surprising detail we love.
The scrunchie ties are subtle in a cute way.
If you want to try a two-piece but aren't ready to fully commit, this one-piece is a chic solution.
