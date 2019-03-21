Almost a Year After Losing Her Husband, Jill Zarin Gets Closure From Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry is more of a bi-coastal medium these days.

This week's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry followed the 23-year-old clairvoyant all the way to the tri-state area. Shortly after touching down in the Big Apple, Tyler stopped by Jill Zarin's Upper East Side apartment, where the Real Housewives of New York City alum lived with her late husband Bobby Zarin—who passed away nine months earlier following an extended battle with cancer—for almost 18 years.

"He's having me talk about the last two years of his life," explained Tyler once he and Bobby had successfully made contact. Continuing, he told Jill: "He didn't want to in any way feel like he was holding you back. And then he's like, 'Well, this is our new normal. And I don't want this to have to be our new normal forever.'"

The latter part of Tyler's message sounded especially familiar to his client, probably because she more or less said it herself while her husband was still alive. "I said to him, 'This'll be our new normal. We'll be okay. So, you not being able to walk or whatever, that's our new normal,'" she remembered. "I actually said the words 'This is our new normal.'"