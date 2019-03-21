The Real Housewives of New York City's "Jovani!" Problem

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bravo

Jovani, Jovani, Jovani! The designer behind Luann de Lesseps' cabaret dresses, which Dorinda Medley introduced to her costar in The Real Housewives of New York City season 10, continues to be a sore spot.

In the sneak peek below, Dorinda and Luann finally have their official "let's smooth things over" meeting with Bethenny Frankel and Barbara Kavovit playing referee. The two RHONY stars hit a rough spot in Colombia when they clashed over Dorinda's drinking and Luann's arrest. They moved on from that, until the season 10 finale when Luann took the stage and Dorinda yelled "Jovani!" from the audience.

However, Dorinda maintains she did not heckle Lu.

"I just want to say, I love you, I hope we can work this out. I thought we were on a good path. But I do want to say I care for you. And even if we can't be friends right now…I want us both to have peace about it, I want you to know I care for you and I love you," Dorinda tells Luann in the clip above.

Luann says she doesn't want to keep it all going either, since they have the same friends (translation: they're on the same TV show).

"There's no relationship—no perfect relationship," Bethenny says. "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, they both make mistakes. Everyone's got to own their own s—t."

Huh? Anyway...

"Just own that you heckled the Jovani and that you brought up the papers," Bethenny says.

"I didn't heckle Jovani," Dorinda maintains. And there's past footage, so you can decide whether it was a heckle or not.

"What?! I mean, what?! Not even a sorry. Just like, ‘Maybe I did. Whoops. Did I do that?' Something," Luann says in a confessional.

Will they stay an impasse? Is there another Tyler Perry quote that can help these two patch things up?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)



