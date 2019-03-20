Surprise! Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Welcomed Their First Child

Surprise! Greta Gerwig is a mom!

The Oscar nominee and her longtime love, writer and director Noah Baumbach, have welcomed their first child together, her rep confirms to E! News. This exciting baby news comes shortly after the couple was spotted pushing a baby stroller in Downtown Manhattan on Tuesday.

"Noah was pushing and Greta was right next to him. They were chatting and enjoying some fresh air," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They were bundled up in the chilly weather and they had a gray and white striped blanket draped over the stroller. It seemed like the baby was sleeping because they were busy talking and didn't have to tend to the baby."