Why Naya Rivera Says Working on Step Up: High Water Reminds Her of Glee

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin & Alli Rosenbloom | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Naya Rivera

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Naya Rivera is ready to take center stage!

The 32-year-old actress isn't missing a beat as the second season of Step Up: High Water premieres today, March 20! Rivera says she's "excited" to watch the new season, especially because there are many epic "dance numbers" fans can look forward to.

Along with the YouTube series being a "blast" to work on, the songstress admits the show reminds her of her Glee days.

Speaking to E! News, the 32-year-old star reveals that the casts' fun, off-the-camera moments bring back major memories.

"It definitely feels like home and feels like how much fun I had on Glee," she says. "Everyone is hilarious and is always just happy to be there and having a great time."

For her, working on TV shows that have a high school setting make her wish she had a better experience.

"Every time I'm on a show that has a school atmosphere, I'm, like, these schools are so great. I would've loved high school if I could go to these schools."

Read

Naya Rivera Denies Having Beef With Glee Co-Star Lea Michele

Adding, "So I guess that's why I get to play characters that are in high schools because my high school experience was terrible [laughs]."

Ne-Yo, Naya Rivera

YouTube/Lionsgate

On the topic of her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, she confesses that he totally has the acting bug. "He's theatrical in every way. He is definitely a little ham."

She recalls the one time she brought him on set, and how he instantly lit up. "I was shooting and he was watching me in a scene and before we did the next take he goes, 'I want to go to work with mommy! I want to go to work with you.' I'm like, 'You are at work with me!' He goes, 'no, in there,' like in the scene."

The second season of Step Up: High Water is available to stream on YouTube Premium. As Naya says of the new season, "I think it's going to be a blast and I think everyone won't be disappointed."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Naya Rivera , Interviews , Celebrities , Glee , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
This Is Us

This Is Us' Most Ridiculous Decision Was Making Randall Take This City Councilman Job

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Meet the Perfectionists of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Temptation Island, Mark L. Walberg

Temptation Island Host Mark L. Walberg Was Shocked By How the Season Ends

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in April 2019

Kristoff St. John

How The Young and the Restless Stars Will Pay Tribute to Kristoff St. John

The Village

The Village Cast on Why the Show Has Something for Everyone

Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

How Denise Richards Quickly Became a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills MVP

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.