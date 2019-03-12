Princess Beatrice Makes Things Red Carpet Official With Boyfriend at Star-Studded Gala

Princess Beatriceis showing off her new Prince Charming.

The young royal's date for the posh gala, hosted by London's National Portrait Gallery, is none other than her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 34. Edoardo, nicknamed Edo, was seen walking alongside the princess as they entered the star-studded event in London on Tuesday night.

While no PDA was displayed by the new couple, Beatrice and Edo, who is a divorcee, made quite the pair in their black tie attire. Princess Eugenie's sister sported a flowing velvet red dress with black heels, while her main man wore a classic tuxedo suit.

Beatrice's date night with the 34-year-old entrepreneur marks the first time that the couple has attended an official event as a pair since rumors of their relationship began swirling in November last year. Their appearance together confirms the rumors of a blossoming relationship, leading people to suspect that things are truly getting serious between the two.