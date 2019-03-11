Lucy Hale Cast in Riverdale Spinoff Katy Keene

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 11, 2019 1:57 PM

Congratulations to Lucy Hale!

The Pretty Little Liars alum has landed the lead role in the CW's Riverdale musical spinoff, Katy Keene, multiple outlets report. The spinoff, which follows the lives of four iconic Archie Comics characters in their 20s as they chase their dreams in New York City, was given a pilot order back in January. Hale's character Katy is an aspiring fashion designer trying to find her way in the Big Apple, while also trying to maintain her friendships and a dating life.

The 29-year-old actress confirmed the news on social media Monday, writing on Instagram, "Well I'm slightly freaking out ! Thank you @archiecomics / @writerras / @thecw / @warnerbrostv / @thatthingofwhen for trusting me to be your KATY KEENE. my heart is bursting."

Photos

Lucy Hale's Best Looks

This casting has Hale back on the CW following her turn in the network's series Life Sentence. From 2010 to 2017, Hale starred as Aria Montgomery on the hit series Pretty Little Liars.

Katy Keene was created by Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi

E! News has reached out to the CW for casting confirmation.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

