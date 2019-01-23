Well hello to The CW!

The network that gave us Riverdale and is currently in its 14,000th season of Supernatural is here to give us more of what we might not have even known we wanted in the form of two spinoffs and two new shows based on beloved titles. So far, these are just pilot orders, but we're here to tell you we'd like entire series of all of these, please!

First up, we've got the Riverdale spinoff, which is called Katy Keene. It follows the lives of four iconic Archie Comics characters, including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene, all in their 20s as they chase their dreams in NYC. It's a musical dramedy chronicling the struggles of artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway, and in the recording studio, created by Riverdale EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi.