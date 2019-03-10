Chance the Rapper Marries Kirsten Corley: Inside Their Star-Studded Wedding

breaking! Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 9:08 AM

Kirsten Corley, Chance The Rapper

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Chance the Rapper is somewhere in paradise because the star just got married!

The 25-year-old Grammy winner tied the knot with his childhood crush and mother of his child, Kirsten Corley, on Saturday, at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California. The two exchanged vows in front of 150 family members and friends in a ceremony held under a huge rotunda overlooking the ocean.

The decor was all white, with big arrangements of white roses lining the aisle and scattered white petals where the bride walked down to meet her groom," an eyewitness told E! News. "The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie. It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered. In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch."

Guests included Kim Kardashian, who wore a colorful dress, husband Kanye West, and mutual friend and comedian Dave Chappelle. Kim and Kanye were the last guests to arrive, the eyewitness said, adding that they "watched the ceremony intently and cheered for the bride and groom at the end of ceremony as they kissed passionately."

"After the ceremony, Kim and Kanye hung out with Dave Chappelle on the lawn," the eyewitness continued. "They were all laughing together and having a great time. They posed for photos and Chance came over to chat. They congratulated him and gave him hugs. Kim and Kanye were offered some champagne. Kim passed but Kanye took a glass. Then they walked inside together for the reception. It looked like they were very happy to be there and to see their friend get married. They both never stopped smiling."

Photos

Celebrity Engagements of 2018

Chance and Kirsten were legally married for more than two months before their wedding ceremony on Saturday; They wed in a civil ceremony at the Cook County clerk's office in Chicago on December 27, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The wedding comes less than a year since Chance got down on one knee on Fourth of July and popped the big question. 

"Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?" he asked his girlfriend and the mother of their 3-year-old daughter, Kensli Bennett, who they welcomed in 2015. The pair split for a period of time following Kensli's birth.

The rapper recently sweetly recalled the first time he saw Corley while simultaneously tipping off the public that his wedding would be this weekend. 

In a note posted to social media, the music star described how he attended his mother's office party with the rest of his family when he was 9 years old. There, a trio of young girls around his age performed the Destiny's Child song, "Independent Women."

"Now I'm locking eyes wth the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth," he described. "I really shouldn't even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-synching in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish."

While his father had nudged him to dance with them, Chance, née Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, decided it "wasn't the time or place."

"I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I ain't wanna jump the gun," he wrote. "16 years later it's happening. This [weekend] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."

See photos of Chance and Kirsten's sweetest family moments.

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Three Peas In a Pod

"No matter what we are, we're always family," the rapper says alongside a candid photo.

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Daddy & Me

Kensli clearly has her dad wrapped around her itty bitty finger.

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Head Over Heels

It was truly love at first sight when he met "the prettiest girl I ever seen" at the age of nine. 

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Wakanda Forever

Kensli has no reason to fear anything when her mom, dad and the Black Panther star around.

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Divine Love

"Thank you Father, I know your grace so well through this woman," Chance captions the photo of him and his bride.

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Say Cheese!

In honor of Kristen's birthday, Chance shared a photo reel of his favorite moments with the bride-to-be, which he captions: "From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I'm forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe."

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

On the Shoulders of Giants

The rapper and his daughter are thick as thieves. 

Chance The Rapper, Instagram, Engagement, Kirsten Corley

Instagram

Making Things Official

She said yes! The hip hop star proposes to his leading lady during a Fourth of July family gathering in 2018. 

Chance The Rapper

Instagram

Like Father, Like Daughter

Little Kensli rocks her proud pops' signature "3" cap. 

Chance The Rapper, Kirsten Corley

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Too Fly

Chance and Kirsten get glitzy for a night out during New York Fashion Week in 2018. 

Congratulations to the new wife and husband!

 

