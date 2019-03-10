Chance the Rapper Marries Kirsten Corley: Inside Their Star-Studded Wedding

Chance the Rapper is somewhere in paradise because the star just got married!

The 25-year-old Grammy winner tied the knot with his childhood crush and mother of his child, Kirsten Corley, on Saturday, at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California. The two exchanged vows in front of 150 family members and friends in a ceremony held under a huge rotunda overlooking the ocean.

The decor was all white, with big arrangements of white roses lining the aisle and scattered white petals where the bride walked down to meet her groom," an eyewitness told E! News. "The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie. It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered. In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch."

Guests included Kim Kardashian, who wore a colorful dress, husband Kanye West, and mutual friend and comedian Dave Chappelle. Kim and Kanye were the last guests to arrive, the eyewitness said, adding that they "watched the ceremony intently and cheered for the bride and groom at the end of ceremony as they kissed passionately."

"After the ceremony, Kim and Kanye hung out with Dave Chappelle on the lawn," the eyewitness continued. "They were all laughing together and having a great time. They posed for photos and Chance came over to chat. They congratulated him and gave him hugs. Kim and Kanye were offered some champagne. Kim passed but Kanye took a glass. Then they walked inside together for the reception. It looked like they were very happy to be there and to see their friend get married. They both never stopped smiling."