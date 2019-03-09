Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan & Carolin Lehmann | Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 3:00 AM

Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

Slippers are super comfy and great, but the problem is that most of them can't really go outside. We're not against wearing them out in the yard or to the drive-thru, but it's just that from a practical standpoint, you'll ruin them if you step outdoors. So enter slippers with a shoe-like sole.

We're fans of the below options from Ugg, Sorel and more that are perfectly suitable to wear outdoors.

Hadley Slipper

These pretty slippers have a super soft faux fur lining and extra comfy foot-bed. Sign us up!

$65
$39 Sorel
EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers

The rubber soles on these sheepskin slippers are a lifesaver. Plus, they're just super cute.

$60 Amazon
Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers

Go all out and get your slippers monogrammed. This suede pair with a faux-fur lining has a moccasin style with rubber soles, so they can easily be worn out of the house.

$45
$27 Lands' End
Ugg Cozette Slipper

The chunky sole on these slippers keeps your feet warm and dry. And cozy lamb fur not only lines the sole, but also the strap.

$80 Amazon
Shae Moccasin Mule Slippers

These blush mule slippers have a fluffy lining and, of course, an indoor/outdoor sole. Plus, they're easy on the wallet.

$20 Target
Ugg Women's W Joni

These sandals work great as slippers too, with their comfortable and funky sheepskin strap. They're pretty stylish for a pair of slippers, we'd say.

$71 Amazon
Asos Design Zella Premium Sheepskin Slippers in Pale Gray

Keep your toes warm in these leather slippers with a faux-fur lining. They're super easy to slip on and run.

$48 Asos
Ugg Fluff Yeah Sandal

These platform sandals double perfectly as slippers thanks to their comfy sheepskin strap. Your feet are staying dry no matter what here.

$117 Amazon
Dearfoams Plush Faux Shearling Slide with Genuine Suede Trim

These suede and faux-shearling slippers have quite the sole on them, as well as comfortable memory foam under your feet. They're made using a technology that ensures your feet don't get all gross and sweaty.

$29 Walmart
Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper

These slippers are even water resistant, so you really can't go wrong. Plus, they come in several colors.

$100 Nordstrom

This is everything you need to work out from home and this is some low-key make-up to rock if you work from home.

