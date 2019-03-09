Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

by Taylor Stephan & Carolin Lehmann | Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Slippers are super comfy and great, but the problem is that most of them can't really go outside. We're not against wearing them out in the yard or to the drive-thru, but it's just that from a practical standpoint, you'll ruin them if you step outdoors. So enter slippers with a shoe-like sole.
We're fans of the below options from Ugg, Sorel and more that are perfectly suitable to wear outdoors.
These pretty slippers have a super soft faux fur lining and extra comfy foot-bed. Sign us up!
The rubber soles on these sheepskin slippers are a lifesaver. Plus, they're just super cute.
Go all out and get your slippers monogrammed. This suede pair with a faux-fur lining has a moccasin style with rubber soles, so they can easily be worn out of the house.
The chunky sole on these slippers keeps your feet warm and dry. And cozy lamb fur not only lines the sole, but also the strap.
These blush mule slippers have a fluffy lining and, of course, an indoor/outdoor sole. Plus, they're easy on the wallet.
These sandals work great as slippers too, with their comfortable and funky sheepskin strap. They're pretty stylish for a pair of slippers, we'd say.
Keep your toes warm in these leather slippers with a faux-fur lining. They're super easy to slip on and run.
These platform sandals double perfectly as slippers thanks to their comfy sheepskin strap. Your feet are staying dry no matter what here.
These suede and faux-shearling slippers have quite the sole on them, as well as comfortable memory foam under your feet. They're made using a technology that ensures your feet don't get all gross and sweaty.
These slippers are even water resistant, so you really can't go wrong. Plus, they come in several colors.
