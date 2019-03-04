Cardi B and Offset Turn Up the Heat in Cabo

Cardi B likes this getaway.

The famed rapper and her on-and-off beau jetted off to Mexico on Sunday for what looks like quite the steamy vacation. The husband and wife, who reunited last month after calling it quits late last year, turned up the romance at what appears to be a luxurious property in Cabo San Lucas, complete with a pool, fire pit and lush bathroom.

The "Bodak Yellow" star showed off their digs on social media, chronicling the fancy bathroom and bedroom. Offset led the way for her thanks to a path of rose petals leading to a heart on the bed.

In true Cardi fashion, she commented on the decor with some sexual, NSFW commentary. Needless to say, the sparks are flying for these two.