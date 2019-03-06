Brie Larson's Career Milestones in Photos

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 3:00 AM

This week, Brie Larson will make her debut as the title superhero in the new Captain Marvel movie.

The film is the first to feature a female Marvel superhero as the main character.

Larson, 29, rose to fame as a child actress. Her first major role came in 2001, when she played Bob Saget's characters daughter on the WB sitcom Raising Dad. She later appeared in the Disney Channel movie Right on Track with 7th Heaven actress Beverley Mitchell, and also appeared in the 2004 hit comedy film 13 Going on 30.

Also in the early '00s, she tried her hand at music, launching a pop solo career. The music video for her single "She Said" was played on MTV's TRL and the song even charted. She went on tour with Jesse McCartney and performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2005. She recently showcased her singing skills again by parodying Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet "Shallow" with Samuel L. Jackson on The Jonathan Ross Show.

In the latter part of the '00s, Larson returned to concentrate on her acting career. Her breakthrough role came in 2009, when she began starring as Kate Gregson on Showtime's United States of Tara. In 2015, Larson won an Oscar for playing a rape victim and mother held in captivity with her child in Room.

Photos

Brie Larson's Best Looks

See Larson's career milestones in photos.

Brie Larson, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, 1998

NBC

1998: The Tonight Show With Jay Leno

As a child, Larson starred in a sketch about a "Roadkill Easy Bake Oven" on the NBC talk show.

Brie Larson, Raising Dad, 2001

Paramount Network Television

2001: First Major Acting Role

Larson had a regular role opposite Bob Saget and Kat Dennings on the WB sitcom Raising Dad, which was canceled after one season.

Brie Larson, 13 Going on 30, 2004

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

2004: 13 Going on 30

Larson played one of the snobby teen girls in the cult Jennifer Garner rom-com.

Brie Larson, Website, 2002

http://www.brielarson.com

2002: Baby Brie

Well not baby, but here is a screenshot of 12-year-old Larson's first official website.

Brie Larson, Music Video, She Said, 2005

Casablanca Music, LLC

Early '00s: Music Career

Larson tried to be a pop singer and she had moderate success; her 2005 single "She Said" reached No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart.

Brie Larson, Popstar Jesse McCartney Beauty Soul Release Party, 2004

Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

2004: Supporting Jesse McCartney

Larson toured with the fellow pop singer and supported him at his album release party at Planet Hollywood.

Brie Larson, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2005

NBC

2005: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The aspiring pop star performed "Hope Has Wings," a song she sang in Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus 3-D, atop a Barbie float.

Brie Larson, United States of Tara, 2009

Showtime Entertainment

2009: First Successful Regular TV Role

The actress starred as Kate Gregson on Showtime's United States of Tara.

Brie Larson, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 2010

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

2010: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World﻿

Real life meets fiction as former aspiring singer Larson rocks out as Envy Adams in the cult film.

Brie Larson, Community, 2013

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

2013: Community

Larson lands the recurring role of Rachel on the NBC sitcom.

Amy Schumer, Brie Larson, Trainwreck, 2015

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

2015: Trainwreck

Larson stars with Amy Schumer in her hit comedy movie.

Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Room, 2015

Element Pictures / A24

2015: Room

Larson plays her most harrowing role, a rape victim and mother in captivity.

Brie Larson, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Winner

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

2016: Oscar

Larson wins her first Oscar, for her performance in Room.

Brie Larson, Kong: Skull Island, 2017

Warner Home Video

2017: Kong: Skull Island

Larson starred with Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly and John Goodman in this blockbuster King Kong adaptation.

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

2019: Captain Marvel

Larson suits up as the title superhero in Captain Marvel, the first film to feature a female Marvel superhero as the main character.

Captain Marvel will hit theaters on Friday, March 8.

