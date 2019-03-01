Christina Perri Reveals She "Almost" Relapsed in Candid Message About Her "Hardest" Year Yet

Christina Perri has been sober for seven years, but it hasn't been an easy journey for the "A Thousand Years" singer.

The 32-year-old star took to social media on Friday to mark a major milestone in her sobriety journey, admitting in a message to her fans that this last year has been tough to get through. Alongside a 12 Steps photo, showing that Perri has been sober for seven year and 2,557 days, the artist explained that the past 365 days have been her "hardest" yet.

"this year was hard. this year was actually the hardest one yet," Perri began. "the truth is i almost didn't make it. i almost lost my sobriety, my sanity, my faith, my marriage, and myself... about 100 times."