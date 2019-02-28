Jonas Brothers Reunite for First Song in 5 Years: Look Back at the Band's Beginnings

The most exciting news of the day on Thursday was the long-rumored reunion of the Jonas Brothers!

Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, have come a long way in the five years since they announced their split; Nick is a solo artist, Joe performs with a new band, DNCE, and Kevin is busy with his real estate ventures. Kevin is also a married father of two! And Nick is also married! And Joe is engaged!

Despite their breakup as a music trio, the three remained close; after all, they are family. They all attended Joe and Sophie Turner's engagement party in 2017 and flew to India for Nick and Priyanka Chopra's wedding in December.

On Thursday, the Jonas Brothers announced they had reunited and will release on Friday a new single, "Sucker." They perform the track with James Corden on The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke segment. A sneak peek was released on Thursday. The group will appear on the show for a week, starting on Monday.