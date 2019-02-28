Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Favorite Top Chef Memory of Fatima Ali

When it came to late Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali, Padma Lakshmidid not bite her tongue.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, the Bravo show host reminisced about the beloved contestant, who died last month at 29 following a battle with bone cancer.

Lakshmi was asked by a fan caller what her favorite memory of working with Ali was and Lakshmi quickly recalled the tough love she gave her during a Quickfire Challenge.

"On the show, I would say the moment that she realized that she could treat her flavors from where we are from, south Asia, the same way that she treated western cuisine—that was a lightbulb moment for her," she recalled.