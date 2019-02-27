Taylor Kinney Likes a Shady Comment About Lady Gaga on Instagram

For some Hollywood shade, look no further than Taylor Kinney's Instagram feed.

The Chicago Fire star spurred headlines when people noticed a comment on a recent photo he posted dissing the new Oscar winner. "Stoked you got away from Gaga," a fan wrote to the star. "#Hollyweird."

Kinney's response? He "liked" the comment! Make of that what you will.

Gaga's Little Monsters are well aware of their romantic history, but for those who have not followed along as closely, the two met on the set of the music video for her 2011 track, "You and I." They began dating and, in 2015, Kinney proposed on Valentine's Day. The couple became a red carpet staple during the 2016 award season as Gaga celebrated the success of her performance in American Horror Story. However, by July, E! News confirmed the couple had called it quits. Just a day later, Gaga addressed the reports, giving the impression that it wasn't over for good.

"Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she captioned a photo of them together on Instagram. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."