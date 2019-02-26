Why Selma Blair Cried Tears of Relief After Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Nearly five months since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Selma Blair is sharing her inspiring story.

Just days after making her first public appearance since the announcement at the Oscars 2019 Vanity Fair after-party, custom cane in hand, Blair appeared in an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. During the candid conversation, the 46-year-old longtime actress revealed how the chronic illness has impacted her body and her speech.

"I am very happy to see you, being able to just put out what being in the middle of an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis is like," she said, her speaking audibly affected. "I have spasmodic dysphonia right now."

The star further reflected on how she finally got diagnosed after knowing for years that something was wrong. "I cried," she recalled. "They weren't tears of panic. They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control and there was some relief in that."