Kathie Lee Gifford's Today Replacement Has Officially Been Revealed

Hoda Kotb's new co-anchor has officially been revealed.

With Kathie Lee Gifford departing Today With Kathie Lee & Hoda after 11 years in just a matter of weeks, the ladies kicked off their Tuesday show by announcing the special person slated to take Gifford's seat. Drumroll please!

It's none other than Today regular Jenna Bush Hager! "It was the worst kept secret in show business," Gifford joked, referencing the recurring rumors that Hager was the new choice for the fourth hour of Today.

"It feels humbling and I can't believe it," Hager, who has worked on the network since 2009, gushed of the new role.