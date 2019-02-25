Kathie Lee Gifford Announces Her Official Last Day on Today So Mark Your Calendars and Set Your Alarms

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 2:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kathie Lee Gifford, Today

Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kathie Lee Gifford is ready to take her bow.

On Monday's broadcast, viewers learned the exact date the legendary TV host would make her exit. While fans of Gifford have known since early December that she was leaving the Today show some time in April, it's been announced that her official last day is April 5.

So mark your calendars and set your alarms!

What's more? Her last day is right before her 11-year anniversary, which would've been on April 7th.

The 65-year-old host isn't throwing in the towel just yet. Kathie revealed that she plans to pursue other projects.

During today's announcement, co-host, Hoda Kotb, presented a touching compilation tribute of Gifford. It featured sweet messages from her colleagues, including Andy Cohen (and his newborn baby), Regis Philbin, Katie Couric and more.

Throughout the video, each celebrity recalled working with or getting to know the legendary TV host and how special she was to them.

Read

Tears, Wine and Friendship: How Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford's Bond Got Them Through Good Times and Bad

In mid-December, Gifford broke the news she would be leaving the Today show in an emotional announcement.

Kathie Lee Gifford, Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I have something to share with everybody, and it's bittersweet, as these things always are," the 65-year-old TV personality began. 

"I've been here almost 11 years—thought I would stay here one year. Something happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess. And now, when it's our 11th anniversary I'm going to be leaving the Today show."

She continued, "I know. It's an exciting time for me and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up."

The TV host closed her statement, saying, "But it's also hard, because the reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody so much."

Gifford's last day is over a month away, which means fans of the host still have time to let this news sink in.

Come April 5th, though, you'll want to get your DVR in check and tissues ready.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kathie Lee Gifford , Hoda Kotb , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush Help One Tree Hill Fan Pull Off Epic Proposal

Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Who Risk the Hip-High Slit

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande Dethrones Selena Gomez as the Most Followed Woman on Instagram

Lady Gaga, Madonna

Lady Gaga and Madonna Finally Made Peace After a Decade of Drama

Drake, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay Z, Oscar Party

Drake Parties With Exes Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez After 2019 Oscars

One Love Manchester benefit concert, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Is Set to Perform in Manchester 2 Years After the Tragic Attack

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.