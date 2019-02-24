Even Hollywood Can't Get Enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2019 Oscars Performance

One word: Damn.

If Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance at the 2019 Oscars had you feeling some type of ~way~, you're not alone.

Not only did every A-lister inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre jump to their feet to applaud the A Star Is Born co-stars' live rendition of "Shallow," but those watching from the comfort of their own homes couldn't help but take to Twitter with their thoughts on the admittedly unforgettable exchange between Gaga and Cooper.

Tyra Banks said she was "deeply touched" by the performance, and even Laverne Cox confessed she tried to push through a fractured foot to give the pair a standing ovation while relaxing on the couch.

But Gaga and Cooper's performance almost paled in comparison to the pop sensation's emotional acceptance speech after it was announced that she, alongside song writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt won the award for Best Original Song.