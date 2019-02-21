From Absurd Acceptance Speeches to Wacky Skits, See the Craziest Moments to Happen at the Independent Spirit Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 3:00 AM
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Before the 2019 Oscars air on Sunday night, die-hard movie enthusiasts will tune into the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 23.
This year, Aubrey Plaza is hosting the star-studded event, which she said she's "so excited" about.
"I am so excited to host the Independent Spirits Awards 2019," the Legion star wrote on Instagram when she announced her hosting duties. "Cannot wait to summon the spirits of Indie Past and bring it back old school. Forget what you know. This one is for the freaks."
The eccentric event, which is celebrating its 34th year, is known for being the black sheep of awards season—in the best way, of course.
Nothing ever really feels formulaic about the show. For the most part, the Independent Spirit Awards are full of spontaneous moments, which is why plenty of unforgettable and crazy things have happened over the years.
One example of how free-spirited the show can be is when Derek Connolly was literally speechless during his acceptance speech for Best First Screenplay.
The screenwriter won for Safety Not Guaranteed, but he was so shocked over the win, he couldn't get the words out. Luckily, Bryan Cranston came to the rescue and poured Connolly a glass of alcohol, which helped!
Keep scrolling through our gallery to see more wild and wacky moments from the Independent Spirit Awards. From Kristen Wiig dressing as an old lady to Bill Murray's comedic speech in 2004, this list has it all.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The 45-year-old actress livened up the stage when she performed her Fay Fontaine sketch last year. Wearing a big, blonde Dolly Parton-esque wig, sunglasses as large as Iris Apfel's bifocals and a glam outfit, Wiig's skit was just as good as her Target lady character.
Randall Michelson/WireImage
The screenwriter was literally speechless during his acceptance speech for Best First Screenplay in 2013. He won for Safety Not Guaranteed, but he was so shocked over the win, he couldn't spit out the right words. Bryan Cranston came to the rescue and went on stage to pour Connolly a glass of liquor to loosen up. It most certainly helped.
Randall Michelson/WireImage
Giving one of the more odd acceptance speeches in the history of awards shows, Mickey Rourke talked about everything from Eric Roberts' career to beating "someone's ass" to admitting he couldn't remember who to thank.
Article continues below
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Audience members thought Christan Bale and Joaquin Phoenix were taking the stage to present Best Documentary in 2009, but instead Steve Coogan and Frank Coraci walked out. Coogan rocked a Batman costume while Coraci wore a very Joaquin-inspired outfit.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
The comedian and former SNL star made the In Memoriam portion of the broadcast a lot more nostalgic with his Breakfast Club-themed tribute. He not only recreated the famous fist-in-the-air scene, but he emulated Judd Nelson's character by wearing the iconic red plaid shirt and gray overcoat.
Randall Michelson/WireImage
The Office star admitted that most people probably thought he was too much of a "sitcom guy" and "not a hardcore indie badass" to host the star-studded show. So he enlisted Dennis Hopper to help him earn his "indie stripes." It was one of the more wacky skits to happen at an awards show.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Another fun and quirky acceptance speech came courtesy of the 68-year-old actor. In true Bill Murray fashion, the comedian made a joke of how "independent" his speech was. "I have no prepared remarks," he began. "I didn't feel that would be independent."
Film Independent Spirit Awards/YouTube
When the 40-year-old actor couldn't get Quvenzhané Wallis to appear in his Beast It skit, he asked Jack Black to star in it.
Ron Galella/WireImage
The actress made sure to soak up her acceptance speech moment after winning Best Female Lead for High Art. "I've never been nominated for anything before, this may never happen again," she started off, adding, I'm taking my f-----g time."
Article continues below
The 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards will air on the IFC channel at 2 p.m. PT. Mark your calendars and get your popcorn ready!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?