How Amal Clooney and Serena Williams Threw Meghan Markle the $80,000 Baby Shower of Her Dreams

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 1:24 PM
Meghan Markle is having a baby shower fit for a royal.
The lucky few guests who nabbed an invite to the Duchess of Sussex's New York City baby shower are in for a treat! Tatler reports that A-listers Amal Clooneyand Serena Williams coordinated a luxurious and peaceful celebration for the mother-to-be at the penthouse of the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The upscale penthouse costs $75,000 a night, but, according to the hotel website, the price is negotiable.
Markle's gracious hosts, who are rumored to be footing the bill, softened the hard lines and modern decor of the contemporary building by arranging for bunches of peonies to surround the guests. These flowers likely cost a pretty penny since peonies are out of season. One florist estimates that they are priced at $15 a stem, or $180 for each arrangement.
Roses were also delivered to the penthouse earlier this morning and could cost $85 per arrangement. If 20 centerpieces of each flower are ordered, the bill would tally up to an estimated $5,300.
As for the entertainment, Williams and Clooney enlisted the help of harpist Erin Hill. According to the musician's website, she charges $300 to start for wedding ceremony music and her most popular wedding package is $625.
Gotham/GC Images
While the guests mingle and dote on the expecting mother they can nibble on cotton candy, which can cost $125.50 for 50 servings.
Photographers also spotted a bunch of Away luggage boxes being carried into the Mark, suggesting that the Duchess is giving the trendy suitcase as party favors to her guests. Perhaps she is trying to encourage her friends to travel across the pond when the baby comes!
Gifts not included, the total cost of the shower adds up to an impressive $83,665.50.
As for the list of lucky attendees, Gayle King, Misha Nonoo, Markus Anderson, Daniel Martin, Taryn Toomey, Jessica Mulroney and more were included in the festivities.
Tomorrow, Meghan is set to return to London since she and Prince Harryhave royal duties to attend to. But there is no doubt Meghan enjoyed the time with her friends before baby no. 1 arrives!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?