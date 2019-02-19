From Miley Cyrus to Troye Sivan, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Is Stacked With Celebrity Judges

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 10:00 AM
Fresh off the shocking RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars finale comes…RuPaul's Drag Race season 11! The new trailer and A-list guest judge line-up is here and E! News has all the tea for you.
In addition to the previously announced premiere featuring guest Miley Cyrus, famous faces popping up during season 11 include Troye Sivan, Cara Delevingne, Lena Waithe, Tony Hale, Gina Rodriguez, Wanda Sykes, Adam Rippon and Tiffany Pollard aka New York.
Cyrus kicks things off in the Thursday, Feb. 28 premiere on VH1. "You just feel like someone you want to get to know as a person, and that's who a star is," Cyrus tells a contestant in the trailer below.
Other celebrity judges include Joel McHale, Bobby Moynihan, Kandi Burruss, Sydelle Noel, Elvira, Guillermo Diaz, Mirai Nagasu, Travis Wall, Amber Valetta, Clea Duvall, Fortune Feimster, Cheyenne Jackson, Katherine Langford and Natasha Lyonne. Rachel Maddow makes a special guest appearance.
Viewers can catch up on past seasons during Logo's "Drag to Ru-Member MaRUthon" kicking off with the very first episode of season one on Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m., with all 10 previous seasons airing up until the season 11 premiere on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. on VH1.
Meet the competing queens below.
VH1
Yvie Oddly, known as Denver's "commodity of drag oddity," is a shock queen.
VH1
Yes, Miss Vanjie. Miss Vaanjie. Miss… Vaaanjie! She's back! She was the first queen eliminated from season 10, but her backwards exit became a meme on its own.
VH1
Soju was raised in Korea and brings Korean influences into her drag, be it colorful crazy K-Pop aesthetics or martial arts weapons.
Article continues below
VH1
Silky Nutmeg Ganache is known as the life of the party, but underneath there's a softer side to Silk—she's even on her way to becoming a doctor of philosophy and has her master's degree in organizational leadership.
VH1
Shuga Cain is a relative newcomer to drag after she quit her six-figure corporate job to become a full-time drag queen.
VH1
Scarlet Envy comes to the competition with "Southern beauty mixed with New York City grit." She pulls influences from everywhere, including Andy Warhol superstars. She's appeared in Harper's Bazaar and even on SNL.
Article continues below
VH1
Ra'jah D. O'Hara comes to the competition for Dallas and is a dancing queen known for her kicks and splits.
VH1
Originally hailing from Saigon, Plastique Tiara takes a lot of drag inspiration from Vietnamese pop stars.
VH1
Nina West is described as a "comedy queen" with a big reputation preceding her into the competition.
Article continues below
VH1
Mercedes Iman Diamond moved from Kenya to the United States when she was 11, but VH1 says Mercedes wasn't "born" for another 10 years later at a gay club in Minneapolis.
VH1
Kahanna Montrese is described by VH1 as "Las Vegas's hip-hop showgirl." She merges street influences with upscale high fashion couture.
VH1
New Yorker Honey Davenport cites Drag Race alum Sahara Davenport as a mentor. She's appeared in Off-Broadway plays and in an electro band.
Article continues below
VH1
Brooke Lynn Hytes, a Canadian native now in Nashville, traveled the world as a professional ballet dancer.
VH1
Ariel Versace, described as a "life-sized Bratz doll," is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. VH1 describes her look as "Jersey-licious Disney princess aesthetic."
VH1
A'keria C. Davenport comes to the competition from Dallas, Texas. She's the reigning Miss Black Universe, a pageant queen known for big hair and big attitude.
Article continues below
Season 11 kicks off Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. with guest judge Miley Cyrus.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?