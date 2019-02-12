by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 9:48 AM
Miley Cyrus. RuPaul's Drag Race. Does it get any better?
The singer will be the first guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race season 11, joining host RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews at the table on the Thursday, Feb. 28 premiere.
VH1 made the announcement with a special video, which you can see above.
"Are you freaking out? Because I'm freaking out!" Cyrus says in the video. Can we take a minute and admire the dress made out of records she's wearing? Cyrus teased something big was coming on her Instagram wearing that outfit.
The episode features Cyrus going undercover in the workroom to spy on the new cast of queens. Their first test? Create signature looks from materials belonging to former RuPaul's Drag Race cast members. A 90-minute episode of RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked follows.
Meet the new crop of contestants below.
Yvie Oddly, known as Denver's "commodity of drag oddity," is a shock queen.
Yes, Miss Vanjie. Miss Vaanjie. Miss… Vaaanjie! She's back! She was the first queen eliminated from season 10, but her backwards exit became a meme on its own.
Soju was raised in Korea and brings Korean influences into her drag, be it colorful crazy K-Pop aesthetics or martial arts weapons.
Silky Nutmeg Ganache is known as the life of the party, but underneath there's a softer side to Silk—she's even on her way to becoming a doctor of philosophy and has her master's degree in organizational leadership.
Shuga Cain is a relative newcomer to drag after she quit her six-figure corporate job to become a full-time drag queen.
Scarlet Envy comes to the competition with "Southern beauty mixed with New York City grit." She pulls influences from everywhere, including Andy Warhol superstars. She's appeared in Harper's Bazaar and even on SNL.
Ra'jah D. O'Hara comes to the competition for Dallas and is a dancing queen known for her kicks and splits.
Originally hailing from Saigon, Plastique Tiara takes a lot of drag inspiration from Vietnamese pop stars.
Nina West is described as a "comedy queen" with a big reputation preceding her into the competition.
Mercedes Iman Diamond moved from Kenya to the United States when she was 11, but VH1 says Mercedes wasn't "born" for another 10 years later at a gay club in Minneapolis.
Kahanna Montrese is described by VH1 as "Las Vegas's hip-hop showgirl." She merges street influences with upscale high fashion couture.
New Yorker Honey Davenport cites Drag Race alum Sahara Davenport as a mentor. She's appeared in Off-Broadway plays and in an electro band.
Brooke Lynn Hytes, a Canadian native now in Nashville, traveled the world as a professional ballet dancer.
Ariel Versace, described as a "life-sized Bratz doll," is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. VH1 describes her look as "Jersey-licious Disney princess aesthetic."
A'keria C. Davenport comes to the competition from Dallas, Texas. She's the reigning Miss Black Universe, a pageant queen known for big hair and big attitude.
RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. on VH1. Untucked follows at 10:30.
