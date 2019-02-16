Chris Pratt's Fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger Bonds With His Valentine's Day Lamb

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 11:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, Farm, Instagram

Instagram / Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt had a little lamb and he and Katherine Schwarzenegger are in love!

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, Valentine's Day, a photo of the newest addition to his farm on one of Washington State's San Juan islands, writing, "The first lamb of the season arrived on Valentine's Day. I think we'll call him Cupid. ♥️ Good job Mamma! #farmlife #WeBeLambin' #lambingseason2019."

On Saturday, he shared a photo of his fiancée cuddling with the newborn sheep.

"@katherineschwarzenegger rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb," Pratt joked. "Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon. #farmlife."

Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

Pratt announced last month that he and Schwarzenegger, 29, had gotten engaged. The two have been together since at least last summer.

Pratt occasionally posts photos of his sheep. His son Jack, 6, enjoys feeding them.

Pratt also raises a Longhorn cow and pigs.

Last year, he drew criticism from fans after he posted on Instagram different cuts of lamb meat, writing that the animal was raised and humanely slaughtered on his farm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Katherine Schwarzenegger , Couples , Animals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lili Reinhart, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lili Reinhart Starts "Journey of Self-Love" as She Begins Therapy Again

Lindsay Lohan, Tamar Braxton

Lindsay Lohan Denies Slamming Celebrity Big Brother After Mom Dina Lohan Is Voted Off

Andy Cohen, Son, Benjamin, Dog, Wacha, Valentine's Day 2019, Instagram

Andy Cohen Fires Back at "Judgy as F--k" Critics After Dog Destroys His Son's Toy

Beyonce, Valentine's Day 2019

Beyoncé Showcases Red-Hot Look in Valentine's Day Photo Shoot

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Were Twinning in Camo at His Birthday Party

Hilary Duff, Instagram

Hilary Duff's Younger Co-Star Nico Tortorella Drinks Her Breast Milk

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Crowns 2 Winners and Fans Are Freaking Out

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.