Lupita Nyong'o Best Looks Deserve a Trophy of Their Own

Lupita Nyong'o has proved she is more than just an A-list actress.

Aside from starring in blockbuster hits like Black Panther, Lupita has become one of the most recognizable fashion icons in the world.

Having been named the "Most Beautiful" by People magazine in 2014, the actress became the first black spokesperson for Lancôme and has graced the covers of Vogue, Allure and Elle magazine.

She is also known for her signature afro, walking the red carpets of the Met Gala to Cannes Film Festival in looks which embrace her natural beauty and African roots.

"My hair is something that, historically, has been shunned," she said in an interview with Porter Magazine. "Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people…that they are beautiful just the way they are."

Stating Eartha Kitt and Katherine Hepburn as style inspirations, the Star Wars actress has given us many memorable looks over the past few years.