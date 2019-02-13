All About The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Finale's Pool Push

Has The Real Housewives of New Jersey saved the best for last?

In the Wednesday, Feb. 13 season nine finale, the ladies of the Garden State culminate their long-running arguments and disagreements (until the reunion) at Jennifer Aydin's anniversary party, and it all ends with somebody getting tossed in the pool.

"I think it's the icing on the cake, it's the finale that we've all been waiting for," RHONJ star Margaret Josephs told us at Women's Day Red Dress Awards.

You don't have to wait until the episode to find out who is forced to go swimming—it's Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub's ex by way of Margaret's husband Joe Benigno—and Margaret said, "everybody needed to cool off."