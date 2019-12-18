The Truth About Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Current Relationship

Well...

While there may, indeed, be cause for revelry it's more that everyone involved in this once incredibly painful situation has found a way to close the door to the past and be cordial. Milestone birthdays can have that effect.

An insider told E! News, "Someone extended the invitation to Brad to come to Jen's party and he accepted. He wanted to support Jen and it was a momentous occasion."

Should she wish to return the favor and shoot him a text for his 56th birthday today, that would be fine, too. After all, they just saw each other at Aniston's annual Christmas fete. "They don't talk often but when they do its very warm and positive," said a source. "It's not as big of a deal to them as it is to everyone around them." Which is why neither half of the former golden couple is stressing about the fact that they may cross paths next month at the Golden Globes where each of their recent projects are up for awards.

"They've been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally. If they run into each other they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other," explained the source. "There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time."